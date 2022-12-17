Multiple sources (with one of them obviously being TMZ) are reporting today that Sharon Osbourne was taken to a hospital on Friday evening in Santa Paula, California. Osbourne reportedly suffered some sort of “medical emergency” while filming an “unnamed TV show” at the Glen Tavern Inn (TMZ makes a point to say it was once featured on Ghost Adventures, but we don’t know if that’s relevant at all), with a local fire department confirming that they responded to a “medical call” and a spokesperson for the hotel saying there was an “emergency” but nothing else. TMZ says there are no other details on her current condition.

Sharon Osbourne stepped down from her role as one of the hosts of CBS’ The Talk in March of 2021 after she and co-host Sheryl Underwood got into an argument over Osbourne’s longtime friendship with Piers Morgan (who had recently been booted from his BBC talk show Good Morning Britain over comments he made about Meghan Markle). Osbourne was also accused of saying former The Talk co-host Holly Robinson Peete was “too ghetto” and allegedly had her fired from the show. Since leaving The Talk, she’s been working on Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back, a documentary series on the Fox Nation streaming service about her departure from The Talk.

Ozzy Osbourne—who has been married to Sharon Osbourne since the ‘80s, save for a temporary split in 2016— was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2019, but as of a year or so later, he was reportedly doing alright. In addition to working on the Fox Nation series, which premiered back in September and also features interviews with Osbourne children Jack and Kelly plus Meghan McCain and Piers Morgan, TMZ says that Sharon Osbourne has been spending her time taking care of her husband.