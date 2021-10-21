Less than a week after the Being The Ricardos trailer dropped, another biopic about an entertainment business power couple is underway .



After successfully making the leap heavy metal’s number one couple to reality television’s, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne will soon be biting the heads off bats in their very own biopic. Well, actors portraying them will.

Per Variety, the Osbournes will be the subject of an upcoming biopic centered on their storied love affair. It’s a tale as old as time: Man marries manager, and the pair star in a reality show together.

“Our relationship at times was often wild, insane, and dangerous, but it was our undying love that kept us together,” said Sharon Osbourne. “We’re thrilled to partner with Sony Pictures and Polygram to bring our story to the screen.”

Oscar-nominated Billy Elliot scribe Lee Hall will write the untitled biopic . Hall is no stranger to music biopics, having written the Elton John film Rocketman and the Mister Mistoffelees movie Cats.

Sharon and her kids Jack Osbourne and the elusive Amiée Osbourne, who rarely appeared on the reality show that bore her name, will produce, along with Sony and Polygram.

Ozzy and Sharon married in 1982, following his divorce from Thelma Riley and his dismissal from Black Sabbath. Unfortunately, the film will have to play second fiddle to the Mötley Crüe biopic, The Dirt, if they want to include the scene in which Ozzy snorts a line of live ants. Though , we’d love to have both for comparison.

There has been n o word yet on casting for the film. In the aforementioned Dirt, Righteous Gemstones star Tony Cavalero played Ozzy. However, Sharon, specifically, wasn’t too pleased with his portrayal. “Come on, this movie is so tacky,” she said earlier this year. “They took a guy from the Nickelodeon channel, and this is a children’s channel. I think this guy acted in children’s movies. Great, trust him he’ll be a good Ozzy.”