Anyone heading back to work in person should be vaccinated at this point, especially since that vaccines have been accessible for most people for a few months now. On the set of many Hollywood productions, celebrities have been using their power for good; they have been insisting that nobody should go back to work unless everyone who’s part of the cast and crew is vaccinated. You’d think it’s a reasonable request, making sure people do their part in order to avoid making anyone gravely ill. But according to Sharon Stone, it’s been a big challenge to achieve that.



Deadline reports that in a video for her campaign to join the SAG-AFTRA Board, Sharon Stone talked about the threat of losing a role for a TV show that’s filming in Atlanta because she’s demanding that everyone on set is vaccinated.



“Will I go to work before everyone on my show is vaccinated? No. No, I won’t,” she said. “Am I being threatened that I will lose my job? Yes. Yes I am. Will I lose my job if everyone is not vaccinated on my show? Yes. Yes I could,” she added. “Will I stand up for all of us so that every set that we go on is vaccinated? Yes. Yes, I will. Why? Because that’s ridiculous … that we should have to go to work where we are not safe to work. I am standing up for all of us when I say that the Screen Actors Guild — that I will be working for with Membership First — will be safe for us to go to work.”

The actor doubles down, saying, “I’m not going to work until all of our sets are vaccinated. And you shouldn’t either. Why? Because I am running for us. Why? Because we are you. I’m so sorry that this is our working conditions, but this is the Screen Actors Guild that we have today. Thank you.”

With the Delta variant spreading around the globe, even making those who are vaccinated sick, it’s extremely important for everyone to take proper precautions. It’s unclear what production Stone was working on, but at least studios are finally realizing that it’s a huge liability to make people return to work under unsafe circumstances. Netflix recently became the first major studio to issue a mandate requiring that everyone in a U.S. production needs to be vaccinated in order to keep working. Now we need other studios to follow suit.