Marvel Studios spent a good chunk of its time at San Diego Comic-Con talking about Daredevil, what with Charlie Cox’s version of The Man Without Fear getting his (second) solo show in Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again and Cox benefitting from the MCU hitting the retcon button haaaarrrrrd in a new animated series called Spider-Man: Freshman Year (where we will apparently find out that young Spidey met not only Cox’s Hornhead but new versions of Norman Osborn and Henry Osborn, plus Amadeus Cho and Nico Minoru, before the events of Captain America: Civil War).

But those aren’t the only places where Daredevil popped up this weekend: He also made a quick cameo in the new trailer for Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series, flipping into frame right at the end and wearing what appears to be a new costume inspired by his original black-and-yellow outfit from the comics (arguably his worst one, to be honest). The trailer cuts away before you see his face, so this could be some kind of cruel fake-out (get hyped, singular fan of D-Man!), but who else carries billy clubs and does flips like that?

Official Trailer | She-Hulk: Attorney at Law | Disney+

Anyway, the rest of the trailer leans hard into comedy, just like the first one did, with Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters bantering with her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) as he trains her in the ways of the Hulk and then getting into some fish-out-of-water hijinks when she returns to New York to start a new life as a giant, green attorney. That’s where she meets various superhero-adjacent characters, like Tim Roth’s Abomination (who was in the last trailer), Benedict Wong’s Wong (from Doctor Strange!), and a group of goons who appear to be classic Marvel villains The Wrecking Crew.

That’s all fun! And the implied existence of sex in the first trailer is even more implied here! Wow! But then Daredevil shows up and that’s all we want to talk and think about. Will She-Hulk and Daredevil get to have a courtroom scene? Will this show acknowledge any events from the Netflix Daredevil show? Will we get to see an appearance from Daredevil’s incorrigible twin brother Mike Murdock (who is definitely a real person and not Matt Murdock in a hat)?

We’ll find out on August 17 when She-Hulk: Attorney At Law premieres on Disney+.