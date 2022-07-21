The beginning of August marks the imminent conclusion of summer vacations everywhere, and regardless of age Disney+ has made sure to fill its docket for the month with both old and new favorites.

The streamer will kick off its end-of-summer schedule on August 3 with two standouts: F irst, the highly-anticipated Chris Evans Lightyear film (that, after a controversial initial removal by Disney, will in fact feature that kiss) . On the same day, Disney will also premiere Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making Of Ms. Marvel, a deep-dive look into the making of the MCU’s plucky and powerful newest addition.

Mid-way through the month, Disney+ will finally drop the curtain on it’s next MCU offering, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. The new series stars Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the titular lawyer/hulk. Jameela Jamil, Renée Elise Goldsberry and veteran Bruce Banner portrayer Mark Ruffalo also star.

As the month draws to a close, Disney+ will leave survivors on an exciting note: T he streamer’s latest Star War series, Andor, premieres on August 31. The prequel, which takes place five years before the events of Rogue One, stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Disney is either attempting to quickly fill Obi Wan Kenobi’s tan slippers, or quickly make viewers who decried the show forget it was ever part of the Star Wars canon. Either way, look, more prequels!

For a full list of everything coming to Disney+ in August 2022, see below:

August 3

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S1, 5 episodes)

Lightyear

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel

August 5

The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)

The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (Sing-Along Version)

Old Dogs

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation

August 10

Bluey (S3, 25 episodes)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S1)

I Am Groot

August 12

Disney Summer Magic Quest

Father of the Bride

Father of the Bride Part II

August 17

Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2)

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law

August 19

Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)

Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)

Tangled (Sing-Along Version)

Released August 24

Blackish (S8)

Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S2)

Released August 26

Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10!

Released August 31

America’s National Parks (S1)

Europe From Above (S2)

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (S3)

Andor