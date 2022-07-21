The beginning of August marks the imminent conclusion of summer vacations everywhere, and regardless of age Disney+ has made sure to fill its docket for the month with both old and new favorites.
The streamer will kick off its end-of-summer schedule on August 3 with two standouts: First, the highly-anticipated Chris Evans Lightyear film (that, after a controversial initial removal by Disney, will in fact feature that kiss). On the same day, Disney will also premiere Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making Of Ms. Marvel, a deep-dive look into the making of the MCU’s plucky and powerful newest addition.
Mid-way through the month, Disney+ will finally drop the curtain on it’s next MCU offering, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. The new series stars Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the titular lawyer/hulk. Jameela Jamil, Renée Elise Goldsberry and veteran Bruce Banner portrayer Mark Ruffalo also star.
As the month draws to a close, Disney+ will leave survivors on an exciting note: The streamer’s latest Star War series, Andor, premieres on August 31. The prequel, which takes place five years before the events of Rogue One, stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Disney is either attempting to quickly fill Obi Wan Kenobi’s tan slippers, or quickly make viewers who decried the show forget it was ever part of the Star Wars canon. Either way, look, more prequels!
For a full list of everything coming to Disney+ in August 2022, see below:
August 3
Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)
The Ghost and Molly McGee (S1, 5 episodes)
Lightyear
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel
Free Apple Subscriptions
Pay nothing, get 'Ted Lasso'
Best Buy is offering free subscriptions to Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, Apple News, and Apple Music.
August 5
The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)
The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (Sing-Along Version)
Old Dogs
LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation
August 10
Bluey (S3, 25 episodes)
Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S1)
I Am Groot
August 12
Disney Summer Magic Quest
Father of the Bride
Father of the Bride Part II
August 17
Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2)
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law
August 19
Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)
Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)
Tangled (Sing-Along Version)
Released August 24
Blackish (S8)
Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S2)
Released August 26
Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10!
Released August 31
America’s National Parks (S1)
Europe From Above (S2)
Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (S3)
Andor