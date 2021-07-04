Los Angeles Photo : Mario Tama ( Getty Images )

In the flyover states, where we have things like rain, snow, and various kinds of pizza that change depending on where you are within a 300-mile radius, children look up to the stars and dream of going to a magical place where there is no rain or snow and the only pizza you can find has weird stuff like chicken or tomatoes on it. A place where you can and must go surfing in the morning and skiing at night. A place where everyone can be a star, provided you pay for the Walk Of Fame people to give you one. A place called… Los Angeles.

Well, Los Angeles is a real place, but the city’s tourism board is concerned that not enough young people are aware of it, so it’s launching a new advertising campaign called “Your Comeback Starts Here” with some help from artist Shepard Fairey—who created the Barack Obama “Hope” poster and “Andre The Giant Has A Posse” a few decades before that. Fairey’s contribution to the campaign (via Deadline) is working with Studio Number One and House Industries to design a new logo for the city of Los Angeles, and hooo boy, they sure designed a logo. You can see it at the end of this commercial (which , but if you guessed that it was just the name “Los Angeles”in a slightly stylish font in front of a setting sun, you nailed it. Put that shit on a tank top and sell it to tourists, because that logo is done.

Nobody should really have high expectations for a logo designed for a city, because nobody gives a shift (we do, obviously, at least on some level), but come on. This is almost even more boring than the Warner Bros. Discovery logo, but at least that one wasn’t made by Shepard Fairey. We’re talking about Los Angeles! La La Land! Celebrity City! The logo should be the face of a famous person, preferably a famous person who is dead and can’t sue. The Warner Bros. Discovery logo had a Maltese Falcon quote, maybe they can just put the stylish Los Angeles name in front of Humphrey Bogart’s face instead of a sunset? Now that’s a city that young people would love to visit.