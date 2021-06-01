Major L: The new Warner Bros.-and-Discovery name and logo

What, no one thought to just put stills from Game Of Thrones (Photo: HBO) and Property Brothers (Photo: HGTV) side by side?

Two of the biggest names in media–Warner Bros. and Discovery–are mega-merging and you will never guess the new company’s name, unless you guessed Warner Bros. Discovery, in that case you would be correct.

“We love the new company’s name because it represents the combination of Warner Bros.′ fabled hundred year legacy of creative, authentic storytelling and taking bold risks to bring the most amazing stories to life, with Discovery’s global brand that has always stood brightly for integrity, innovation and inspiration,” CEO David Zaslav told the employees from the studio lot in Burbank, California, according to the press release.

Yes, it also is the the name of the two companies side by side.

We have not even discussed the logo itself. For a media conglomerate claiming to be on the cutting edge of well–everything— the logo hearkens to ’ 90s graphic design. Like the name, it also represents a poorly smashed together rendition of the old Warner Bros. logo and the current Discovery logo.

The new tagline proposed for Warner Bros. Discovery includes the famous line “The stuff that dreams are made of” from the Maltese Falcon, spoken by Humphrey Bogart. It’s a reference to the Warner Bros. film legacy, which we get, but, come on. The “stuff” that dreams are made of? There was no better combination of six words?

It’s only fair to note that this is not the final rendition of the logo, and after a healthy dose of public criticism, hopefully they will return to the digital drawing board.

The new media company is the result of a $43 billion merger between Discovery and WarnerMedia, just three years after AT&T bought Time Warner. We truly cannot wait to have to pay for seven streaming services from the separate wings of one super colossal media company. Thank you media overlords, you are so good at ideas and names and design and stuff!