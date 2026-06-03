Shia LaBeouf gets two years probation over Mardi Gras brawl

What happens in New Orleans earns you two years of probation and a six-month suspended sentence. This is the case for Shia LaBeouf, who recently pled guilty to three misdemeanor battery counts today, according to court records obtained by Nola.com. The sentence comes from an incident that saw the Megalopolis actor arrested early in the morning on Mardi Gras.

LaBeouf’s attorney, Sarah Chervinsky, called it “nothing more than a minor Mardi Gras bar tussle” after the plea. Well, when you put it that way. However, contemporaneous accounts paint a bit of a different picture, with LaBeouf reported to have spent days running around the city, often shirtless-and-cashless. As one bartender told The Hollywood Reporter at the time, “He is terrorizing the city!” This culminated with TMZ publishing a video of LaBeouf’s brawl, which landed him in the hospital and with three battery charges. In any case, his lawyer says, “Mr. LaBeouf came to court today wanting to take accountability for his part in what happened, and he has done so. Now he’s looking forward to focusing on family, work, and new creative projects.”

Before this incident, LaBeouf had publicly stated that he was sober (a development to which he credited a large part to Mel Gibson), which he embraced after having been sued by ex-partner FKA twigs for abuse. LaBeouf sort of addressed the brawl during a podcast appearance in February, where he half-apologized to the people he fought while peppering the fact that he’s afraid of gay people.