Gene Simmons can't stop putting his foot in his mouth As if saying ignorant things about his bandmate Ace Frehley’s recent death wasn’t enough, the KISS bassist couldn’t help but fan-boy over Trump’s new ballroom.

In yesterday’s Working For The Weekday column at Paste, I covered Gene Simmons’ vapid, misguided comments about his former bandmate, the late Ace Frehley. The KISS guitarist passed away at the age of 74 in October, after sustaining a skull fracture, subdural hematoma, and stroke after a fall. Simmons’ response to Frehley’s passing? “Bad decision,” he told the New York Post. “He refused [advice] from people that cared about him—to try to change his lifestyle. In and out of bad decisions. Falling down the stairs—I’m not a doctor—doesn’t kill you. There may have been other issues, and it breaks my heart. The saddest thing—you reap what you shall sow unfortunately.” Mind you, Frehley revealed in 2024 that he had been sober for 18 years. With a tongue as big as his, I’m shocked Simmons has any room in his mouth for a foot.

It’s been an especially banner week for Simmons’ big mouth. KISS was featured at the Kennedy Center Honors this past weekend (alongside Sylvester Stallone and Gloria Gaynor), and he couldn’t stop himself from jerking off Donald Trump over his new multi-million dollar White House ballroom. “I believe the ballroom that’s being built, which is going to be twice as big, that is exactly what we need—a face lift,” Simmons said. “Have you ever been to Versailles? The American house of the people is shameful.” Commending Trump ruining the famous East Wing and destroying magnolia trees and praising Versailles, a royal palace commissioned by King Louis XIV—you know, a monarch—is one hell of an at-bat for classic rock’s Egghead of the Year frontrunner. Are we sure his head’s all right after that car crash? He and Ted Nugent should go bowling together, if they don’t already.