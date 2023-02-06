Quick, you’ve just been put in charge of Paramount+ With Showtime (the premium cable platform formerly known as Showtime), and you have to come up with the titles for as many spin-offs of his drama Billions as you can in the next 15 seconds. Go! Go! Go!

Alright, if you wrote down “Millions” and/or “Trillions,” congratulations! You have what it takes to be the next Paramount+ With Showtime executive! Those are indeed two of the Billions spin-offs that P+WS has in the works, in addition to Billions: Miami and Billions: London (bonus points if you wrote either of those down). Weirdly, they all sound like completely different shows, save for the all-important inclusion of mega-rich people doing bad things.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Millions will be about “diverse thirtysomething financial mogul wannabes doing whatever it takes to make it in Manhattan,” and Trillions will be a soapy drama telling “fictional stories of the richest people in the world” (fictional rich people, we assume). Billions: Miami will specifically be about “the world of private aviation,” which is a wild decision, and then Billions: London sounds like it will just be Billions but set in London.

But P+WS isn’t stopping at expanding just one of its bigger franchises: The THR story also says that the network is developing a follow-up to Dexter sequel series New Blood that will focus more on his son, Harrison, as well as a Dexter prequel series called Dexter: Origins that’s all about… Dexter’s origins. It’s just like Dexter, but the actors will probably all be different and it takes place before all the stuff that nobody liked! Basically, P+WS is leaning into what works, and—as THR notes—what it owns outright, which means not paying licensing fees to anyone else.