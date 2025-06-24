Paramount Plus breaks up "with SHOWTIME"

One of the streaming wars’ stupidest bits of branding is going the way of Max. Amid screwing up its South Park deal and selling out its journalists, Paramount is abandoning the clunky “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” moniker from its ad-free premium tier. Announced on its support page, the company will replace it with the less specific but more alliterative title “Paramount+ Premium,” or PPP for the savvy executive looking to make inconsequential business moves.

According to the company, the only thing changing is the name. The premium, ad-free tier will still cost $12.99 a month or $119.99 a year. Part of the reason for the name change, the company said in a statement, was the proliferation of Showtime content on the streamer’s “Essential” tier, which has ads. “Since we recently introduced a sampling of SHOWTIME programming to the Essential plan, the Premium plan name reflects the broad and diverse offerings across both plan tiers,” the statement reads. “SHOWTIME programming remains an important part of Paramount+, and is still prominently represented on the service!”

So ends the saga of Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, which killed the SHOWTIME Anytime app and made watching The Curse really annoying in 2023.