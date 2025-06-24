Paramount Plus breaks up "with SHOWTIME"
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME is now without Showtime as the studio rebrands its premium tiers as Paramount+ Premium.
One of the streaming wars’ stupidest bits of branding is going the way of Max. Amid screwing up its South Park deal and selling out its journalists, Paramount is abandoning the clunky “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” moniker from its ad-free premium tier. Announced on its support page, the company will replace it with the less specific but more alliterative title “Paramount+ Premium,” or PPP for the savvy executive looking to make inconsequential business moves.