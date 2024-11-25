The Simpsons send Pamela Hayden off with a “Treehouse Of Horror” sequel “Simpsons Wicked This Way Comes” is an anthology of very relevant sci-fi parodies

It will be coming up Milhouse no more. Well, at least until he’s recast. Last night’s Simpsons marks the final appearance of Pamela Hayden, the voice of that little weiner Milhouse for 35 years. Hayden is Simpsons royalty, lending her dulcet tones to Jimbo Jones, Rod Flanders, Sarah Wiggum, and other Springfield residents. For this final tour around town, tonight’s episode “Treehouse Of Horror Presents: Simpsons Wicked This Way Comes” has nothing to do with the blockbuster prequel to Wizard Of Oz. Instead, it borrows its SEO to deliver an ode to the dystopian science fiction of Ray Bradbury.

Surprisingly, tonight’s installment airing has nary a pilgrim or turkey in sight. The series expands its “Treehouse Of Horror” franchise with a month-late sequel—similar to 2019’s “Thanksgiving Of Horror.” “Simpsons Wicked This Way Comes” is three tales of terror with a wrap-around parody of Bradbury’s The Illustrated Man and the 1969 film adaptation starring Rod Steiger. Using his heavily tattooed body to set up a collection of stories to tell Lisa, Andy Serkis plays the Illustrated Man in an extended spoof of Steiger’s performance that today’s teens can’t stop talking about. But despite the Halloween trappings and very relevant jokes about mid-century sci-fi, this is more of an Easter episode as it is filled with Easter eggs. The Simpsons writers and animators couldn’t help but hide references throughout the episode. Even the episode’s structure recalled “Lisa’s Wedding. Not even The Simpsons can escape The Simpsons.

Neither Milhouse nor Hayden’s other characters feature heavily in the episode. But she can be heard in the first story, another Bart who cried wolf story, reminiscent of “Radio Bart” and “Bart Of Darkness.” For his part, Milhouse enters the episode showing off his cup and ball skills from “Marge Be Not Proud.” While you never know which way that crazy ball’s going to go, the episode pivots away from Milhouse and toward his parents.

For those who only check in with the show at significant episodes, Hayden’s exit won’t come as much of a surprise. Much like Robert De Niro’s lumbering movements in The Irishman, Milhouse may look like a 10-year-old, but Hayden’s voice is huskier, with more voice clicks, than the Milhouse of old. Nevertheless, “Something Wicked” does provide Hayden with a good off-ramp. In her big scene, Bart calls Milhouse via a tin can phone, which Milhouse uses as a cup and ball game. When Bart becomes frustrated by his friend’s cowardice, he whips the line, and the ball breaks free from the cup. As Milhouse watches the ball roll away from the can, he sighs, “I lost all my high scores.” That’s the Milhouse we know and love. With his ankles wet but his cuffs bone dry, Milhouse lives to lose another day.

Thank you for your service, Pamela Hayden.