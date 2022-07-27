There’s nothing quite like the bonds of sisterhood, which can spur siblings to do anything . Even murder, as is the case for the Garvey sisters in Apple TV+’s upcoming series Bad Sisters, which just dropped the first trailer for the murder-mystery.

Created by and starring Emmy-nominee Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe), the dark comedy series comes as an adaptation of Malin-Sarah Gozin’s Belgian series Clan. The 10-episode series follows the Garvey sisters as they decide to deal with their sister’s cruel husband, setting off a chain of messy events that leads to an investigation hedging in on the women.

Here’s the synopsis of the series from Apple TV+:

“The tight-knit Garvey sisters have always looked out for each other. When their brother-in-law winds up dead, his life insurers launch an investigation to prove malicious intent—and set their sights on the sisters, all of whom had ample reason to kill him.”

Bad Sisters — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

In the trailer, those reasons are more than evident, with the brother-in-law being shown as physically and emotionally abusive towards their sister. After a suggestion is made to “give nature a helping hand,” the sisters hatch a plan that will make their brother-in-law disappear once and for all. Except, there seems to be some bumps in getting away with it, as the investigators creep closer to connecting the women to his death.

Alongside Horgan, the series stars Anne-Marie Duff (Suffragette), Eva Birthistle (Brooklyn), Sarah Green (Burnt), and Eve Hewson (Behind Her Eyes) as the Garvey sisters. Rounding out the rest of the ensemble are Daryl McCormack (Good Luck To You, Leo Grande), Claes Bang (The Northman), Brian Gleeson (Logan Lucky), Assaad Bouab (Call My Agent!), and Saise Quinn (Monster).

As well as star and write on the Apple TV+ series, Horgan will be executive producing Bad Sisters for her production company Merman, alongside Faye Dorn and Clelia Mountford. Original series creator Gozin will also be an executive producer with Bert Hamelinck and Michael Sagol for Caviar.

Along with Horgan, the series is written by Brett Baer (New Girl), Dave Finkel, Karen Cogan, Ailbhe Keogan, Daniel Cullen, Perrie Balthazar, and Paul Howard. Serving as Bad Sisters’ directors will be Rebecca Gatward (Dublin Murders), Dearbhla Walsh (Fargo), and Josephine Bornebusch (Orca).

Bad Sisters premieres with its first two episodes on August 19, followed by a new episode weekly.