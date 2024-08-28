Slow Horses cast invite you to guess who dies this season in exclusive behind-the-scenes clip Slow Horses season four premieres September 4 on Apple TV+

While we were all distracted by House Of The Dragon, another show was quietly taking up the early-season Game Of Thrones mantle of killing off major characters in shocking ways. That’s Apple TV+’s spy thriller Slow Horses, which is gearing up to launch its fourth season next month. We won’t spoil any of those deaths here, but they’re so pervasive they’ve got even the cast hunting for leaks, as shown in an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip shared with The A.V. Club today.

“Yeah I think fans are gonna be really shocked… It was very sad… so gutted… what the f–,” cast members Rosalind Eleazar, Jack Lowden, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, and Kadiff Kirwan exclaim at the beginning of the clip. It goes on to show the rest of the cast—including series lead Gary Oldman—are either scrambling to figure out if they’re the one on the chopping block or cruelly teasing fans that we’re about to lose a “fan favorite character.” As Lowden says at the end, “It’s every horse for themselves.”

Adapted from the novel Spook Street, the fourth in Mick Herron’s Slough House series, Slow Horses season four will see our favorite rejected spies contend with a suicide bombing that “detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House.” Luckily, Hugo Weaving is coming on board to class up the proceedings a little bit, presumably as a foil to Oldman’s Jackson Lamb, who writer David Cote describes in his review of season three for The A.V. Club as a character you can “nearly smell the stench of cigarettes and hangover” from whenever he shows up on screen.

Also moving in this season are Joanna Scanlan, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke, and James Callis. They join returning cast members Kristin Scott Thomas, Saskia Reeves, Christopher Chung, and Jonathan Pryce, in addition to Oldman, Eleazar, Lowden, Edwards, and Kirwan.

The first episode of the six-part season four will premiere September 4 on Apple TV+. New episodes will follow weekly on Wednesdays through October 9. You can watch the season four trailer below: