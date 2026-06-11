Take a first look at the return of Slow Horses

The Apple TV spy series returns for its sixth season this September.

By Drew Gillis  |  June 11, 2026 | 9:27am
All images courtesy of Apple TV
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Take a first look at the return of Slow Horses

Slow Horses is almost back, and this time, the agents of Slough House are on the run. Apple TV offered a first look at the series’ return for its sixth outing this morning. The series follows Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, the leader of Slough House, an island of misfit spies who’ve ended up there for their career-ending mistakes. This season of the show will be based on two of Mick Herron’s novels—both book six, Joe Country, and book seven, Slough House—whereas the past seasons have been adapted from a single novel. If you haven’t read these novels, Apple is keeping the details for this season fairly close to the chest, just offering that season six “sees the Slow Horses on the run as Diana Taverner embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge.” 

With the order of its sixth and seventh seasons, Slow Horses became the longest-running Apple TV show (by number of seasons, at least—For All Mankind still has more episodes). Given that there are nine novels in the Slough House series, it’s possible that Slow Horses could get an eighth season, depending on how much of the ninth novel season seven eats up. In any case, season six hits Apple TV on Wednesday, September 16, with weekly episodes following through October 21. Take a look at the first look images from the season below.

 
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