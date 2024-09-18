Saturday Night Live announces first five hosts for season 50 Jean Smart and Jelly Roll will kick-off SNL's landmark 50th season

It’s a big year for Saturday Night Live. The sketch show is heading into its 50th season (!), but its new slate of hosts is anything but a midlife crisis. The season officially returns on September 28 with two faces we just saw front and center at this past weekend’s Emmy Awards. Hacks star Jean Smart will be taking the reins for the premiere of the landmark season, with the Emmys’ in memoriam crooner Jelly Roll taking on musical duties.

But SNL did us one better today, announcing all the hosts through November 2 (that’s through the rest of election season, for the politically minded). There are some very familiar faces (John Mulaney! Stevie Nicks!) and some newcomers (the ascendant Chappell Roan, who Bowen Yang was pitching for the show over the summer). The whole list is as follows:

Sept. 28 – Jean Smart / Jelly Roll

Oct. 5 – Nate Bargatze / Coldplay

Oct. 12 – Ariana Grande / Stevie Nicks

Oct. 19 – Michael Keaton / Billie Eilish

Nov. 2 – John Mulaney / Chappell Roan

In addition to returning favorites like Yang, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, and Kenan Thompson, the hosts will also play opposite three new cast members: Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline. Per Variety, Padilla has been a member of the Groundlings since 2021 and has made appearances on Curb Your Enthusiasm and Night Court. Wakim was named the New Face of Comedy at the 2022 Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, and has performed on The Tonight Show. Jane Wickline is a sketch comedy performer known for her character work on TikTok and TikTok’s live comedy show, Stapleview.

Meanwhile, Chloe Troast, who made her debut last season, confirmed on Instagram that she “was not asked back to SNL this season.” “I wish I was going back to be with all the amazing friends I made there, it truly felt like home. But it wasn’t in the cards,” her post continued. “I hope I was able to spread joy and laughter, all love. Onwards and upwards.” Now-former cast members Punkie Johnson and Molly Kearney also confirmed their departures earlier this summer.