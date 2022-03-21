Hosting Saturday Night Live is a real (and weird) test of a famous person’s innate celebrity talents, forcing them to bounce from an unnecessarily musical monologue segment to a wacky talk show parody to a wacky game show parody and stretch some muscles that they have never used before and may never use again. Now imagine doing that and also being the musical guest, meaning you have to go from a thing you might not be good at to a thing you’ve decided that you’re so good at that it should be your career. It just sounds like a lot of work, just so jerks on the internet can say “eh, it was better however many years ago.”

Anyway, Lizzo is doing the host/musical guest gig later this season on SNL, specifically on April 16. It will only be her second time as the musical guest, but her first time as the host (and, obviously, her first time doing both in one show). Variety points out that this is happening shortly after the premiere of her Prime Video series Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, which stars on March 25.

But before Lizzo takes the stage and then also takes the stage that is slightly to the right, Jerrod Carmichael and Jake Gyllenhaal will be hosting the first two episodes in April. Carmichael, whose new HBO special Rothaniel premieres the day before, will be hosting on April 2 with Gunna as the musical guest. Gyllenhaal, best known as the bad guy from that Taylor Swift song and the bad guy who exposed Spider-Man’s identity (two separate bad guys, as far as we know), will be hosting on April 9. His musical guest accompaniment will be from Camila Cabello, whose new album Familia comes out on April 8. Gyllenhaal is also in the upcoming Michael Bay movie Ambulance.