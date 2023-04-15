Saturday Night Live recap: Ana de Armas charms Studio 8H

After securing her first Oscar nomination, Ana de Armas is a first-time Saturday Night Live host to promote her upcoming action-romance Apple film Ghosted. Earlier this week, de Armas’ frequent co-star Chris Evans discussed his aversion to the “terrifying” prospect of hosting considering himself “not a funny person.” In contrast to his trepidation , de Armas proves to be an enthusiastic and versatile host committing to characters and situations.



Best sketch of the night

Album Recording Session - SNL

A simple concept Yng Spicy, a new rapper, in search of a “sexy and cool” producer tag for his new record, turns into comedy with a series of misunderstandings. A fragile male ego in search of affirmation from a duo of hot women, played by de Armas and Ego Nwodim, the rapper becomes frustrated as they question his intelligence and cleanliness. The duo continues to deflate all the fantasies he wants to project in a hilarious reversal of hip-hop bravado. Each new setup manages to top the last like when the ladies are asked for something sexy and return with a narrative about the realities of delivering a pregnancy. The final dark twist into floating accusations of drugging and sexual impropriety gives the sketch just enough edge.

Worst sketch of the night

Matt Schatt Game Show - SNL

Set in another game show scenario, “Matt Schatt Game Show” as de Armas’ first sketch is a cause for alarm. A lazy sketch that simply fixates on de Armas’ beauty feels superficial and one-note. Fortunately, the remaining sketches allowed de Armas to show greater range. Completely reliant on the discrepancy of attractiveness of the couple, the sketch does not give anyone much to do at all. Perhaps it is best to get this sketch out of the way early in the show, but it sparks a fear that the entire episode would fixate on one aspect of de Armas’ persona.

Most uncomfortable sketch of the night

Dog Acting School Commercial - SNL

Sometimes everything going wrong in a sketch is hilarious. Other times, everything going wrong is just uncomfortable. “Dog Acting School” is the latter. It’s a shame because de Armas and Chloe Fineman look like an interesting duo. However, the problem arises when the dogs enter the sketch. In showbusiness, they say never work with animals or kids and this sketch proves why. The dogs were fairly uncooperative and the attempts to get them in position felt like something bad could happen at any moment. Instead of any comedy, the real tension was if someone was going to drop a dog or not.

Right idea, wrong execution of the night

Lisa from Temecula: Wedding - SNL

The origi nal “Lisa from Teme cula” became a surprise hit for SNL, so it makes sense to bring her character back. In recent years, SNL has drifted away from recurring characters. Part of that reasoning may have to do with the fear of being redundant. However, in this case it’s not the character, but the setting that is tired. Nwodim still delivers a hilarious performance , but the uninspired switch from a restaurant to a wedding dinner wears quickly. The sketch tries to hit a lot of the same beats from the origi nal, which while funny fail to create anything new. The lesson here would be to continue with Lisa from Teme cula, but put her in new and different situations. What would Lisa from Teme cula be like in an office meeting, in court, or on an airplane?

MVP of the night: Ego Nwodim

First Warm Day of the Year Red Carpet Cold Open - SNL

Featured in four sketches tonight, Ego Nwodim continues to be one of the best performers on the show. Her presence continues to dominate whenever she is on screen. It is first proven with her excellent portrayal of a lady trying to find someone in the park, even interrupting the classic start to the show. Her skeptical delivery in “Album Recording Session,” anchors the sketch. She provides most of the punchlines for “American Girls,” and it would have been even better with more of her character. Finally, she earns the season’s first recurring character with Lisa from Temcula. The sketch itself is a little too repetitive, but Nwodim’s performance transcends the stale setting and continues to break her sketch partners.

Stray observations: