Snoop Dogg biopic will hot box theaters next summer
The latest in the steady string of music biopics, Snoop's story will star Outer Banks' Jonathan Daviss.Screenshot: YouTube
With so much drama in the L-B-C, it’s kind of hard being the Snoop D-o-double G, and now that drama is set to become a movie. Variety reports that the long-awaited Snoop Dogg biopic, which at one point was to be directed by Allen Hughes, will bow in theaters in August 2027. Now directed by Craig Brewer, the director behind fellow music dramas Song Sung Blue and Hustle & Flow, will helm the picture, with Outer Banks star Jonathan Daviss starring as the gin-and-juice-sipping rapper. The news arrives amid Hollywood’s mad dash to find the next Michael. However, the story of a rapper who was acquitted of murder charges in the ’90s will likely attract significantly less controversy than cherry-picked tales of Michael Jackson’s sordid past. Not that controversy did anything to hurt Michael‘s bottom line. Michael is currently enjoying its billion-dollar box office as the highest-grossing biopic ever made.