Snoop Dogg biopic will hot box theaters next summer

With so much drama in the L-B-C, it’s kind of hard being the Snoop D-o-double G, and now that drama is set to become a movie. Variety reports that the long-awaited Snoop Dogg biopic, which at one point was to be directed by Allen Hughes, will bow in theaters in August 2027. Now directed by Craig Brewer, the director behind fellow music dramas Song Sung Blue and Hustle & Flow, will helm the picture, with Outer Banks star Jonathan Daviss starring as the gin-and-juice-sipping rapper. The news arrives amid Hollywood’s mad dash to find the next Michael. However, the story of a rapper who was acquitted of murder charges in the ’90s will likely attract significantly less controversy than cherry-picked tales of Michael Jackson’s sordid past. Not that controversy did anything to hurt Michael‘s bottom line. Michael is currently enjoying its billion-dollar box office as the highest-grossing biopic ever made.

Universal has been rolling up this biopic since 2022, when it was set up to be the first production under the Death Row Pictures banner, a film arm of the legendary rap label that launched after Snoop acquired Death Row Records that year. The imprint has yet to release a film—though its merch store is up—meaning the Snoop Dogg story can still be the first. However, it’s unclear if the originally announced writer, Joe Robert Cole, who also co-wrote the two Black Panther movies, is still penning the screenplay. The plot of the biopic is also still up for grabs. Though the film is said to start filming this summer, it’s unknown whether this is an all-encompassing music biopic that will include the time that Snoop changed his name to Snoop Lion for a few years or focus on one specific point in his nearly 40-year career.

The Snoop Dogg movie is scheduled to open on August 6, 2027.