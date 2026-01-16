Snoop Dogg to star in Eli Roth's latest feature-length horror joke, Don't Go In That House, Bitch!

Daring to ask whether a joke that kind of wears out its welcome in the span of a two-minute comedy short can now be sustained at feature length, Eli Roth has announced that Snoop Dogg will not just be producing, but starring in his long-threatened horror comedy, Don’t Go In That House, Bitch!

This is per Variety, which got Roth on the record about the film, which he originally did as a fake trailer in the style of the old Thanksgiving one he contributed to Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino’s Grindhouse back in 2007. (That film also ended up being turned into a pretty fun slasher flick, although Don’t Go In That House, Bitch! feels more obviously similar to Edgar Wright’s deliberately minimalist Don’t.) Although Snoop Dogg was already set as a producer on the film (and contributed his voice to the fake trailer that came out in August 2025), Roth has now confirmed that he’ll also star in the movie. “I said we need to make the ultimate haunted house movie, like the craziest one, something that mixes House, House by the Cemetery, Hausu and Friday the 13th, like something so insane people can’t believe it exists,” Roth told Variety. “And we have to call it, Don’t Go In That House, Bitch! And he’s going to star in it.”

Roth says he completed the script for the film over the holidays, and is expecting to begin shooting in June (presumably some time around the release of his other currently cooking horror movie, The Ice Cream Man, which Snoop is also contributing music to). Roth was also polite enough to spell out the entire premise of Don’t Go In That House in the most obvious terms possible, in case the joke had not yet connected for anyone sitting way in the back: “People keep going in the house. People don’t listen. What are you doing, bitch? Don’t go in that house. People just keep going in. Like, what are you doing? You’re not going to come out of there. Don’t do it. Turn around. Leave! It’s basically everything that we yell at the screen during horror movies. You put those as characters in the movie like a Greek chorus.”