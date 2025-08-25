Snoop Dogg is "scared to go to the movies" because of lesbians in Lightyear

Snoop Dogg is opening up about a terrifying experience he had at the movies—one that was seemingly so distressing it took him three whole years to talk about it. No it wasn’t at a screening of Hereditary or Weapons or anything that would be slightly less embarrassing for the “Gin And Juice” rapper. Snoop Dogg couldn’t handle a children’s movie—and a Pixar one at that—for one specific reason: lesbians.

Really. The rapper recalled taking his grandson to see 2022’s Lightyear in an interview with the It’s Giving podcast, during which he discussed seeing one of the film’s protagonists raise a baby with another woman. “Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!'” Snoop Dogg said. For many, this would be an opportunity to educate a young mind on a different type of relationship model, but not for Snoop! “Oh shit, I didn’t come in for this shit. I just came to watch the goddamn movie,” he remembered thinking. His grandson apparently kept asking questions that Snoop didn’t have—or didn’t want to have—the answers for. The whole experience “fucked me up,” he reflected. “I’m like, scared to go to the movies. Y’all throwing me in the middle of shit that I don’t have an answer for.”

“It threw me for a loop. I’m like, ‘What part of the movie was this?'” he went on. “These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer… What you see is what you see, and they’re putting it everywhere.”

Due in part to reactionaries like Snoop Dogg, Disney is no longer “putting it everywhere.” (Not that the company ever really was.) Pixar reportedly axed queer themes from this year’s Elio—to the film’s detriment—after doing the same to Disney+’s Win Or Lose last year. “It was upsetting because my daughter is transgender, and this is her life. I felt like it was very important that we not hide that fact,” the mother of Chanel Stewart, the trans voice actor whose character’s gender identity was scrubbed in the latter project, said last year. “There may be some parents out there who are not ready to have that conversation, but this is the world that we live in and everyone should be represented. Everyone deserves to be recognized.” Until that happens, Snoop Dogg may want to pick up a book or just spend some time on Google so he can answer these pretty basic questions in the future.