It was such an ordeal getting TNT’s Snowpiercer TV show on the air in the first place, with multiple delays and shifts to other networks and other setbacks, that it’s really uplifting to see that Snowpiercer—an adaptation of the Bong Joon Ho movie of the same name—is getting a really solid run. Like, if Snowpiercer can become a successful TV show, there’s hope for all of us to become a successful TV show someday. Production on the show’s third season just wrapped, and in honor of the show’s continued ability to exist, TNT has announced that it has picked up Snowpiercer for a fourth season of frigid, train-related class warfare with Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly, Alison Wright, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Iddo Goldberg, and Katie McGuinness.



The press release notes that the third season will kick off where season two left off, with Diggs’ character, Layton, taking over a small “pirate train” in hopes of using it to find somewhere safe to live (safer than a train that endlessly travels through the frozen wastelands of the world?!). The original movie is pretty cool, with that axe fight and Chris Evans’ speech about how babies taste the best, but it never had anything as cool as a pirate train. TNT’s press release announcing the renewal points out that Snowpiercer was the “#1 new scripted drama on all of ad-supported cable in 2020" and that the second season apparently had 21 million viewers and was a “top 5 cable drama,” so clearly a good amount of people are watching Snowpiercer already, but doesn’t “pirate train” sound like a great way to spend your time? You can see a video of the cast announcing the renewal from their pirate train below, which also serves as a teaser of sorts of the season three.