It hasn’t been very long since Soccer Mommy—a.k.a Sophie Allison—released Color Theory in 2020, but there’s still a ton of anticipation for a new record given the critical acclaim her last one received (it was The A.V. Club’s fourth best album of the year). Now, fans’ wishes are being granted: Soccer Mommy’s next record, Sometimes, Forever, is out on June 24 via Loma Vista.



The record was produced by Oneohtrix Point Never (who also made our list of best albums of 2020) and is described as being “partially inspired by the push and pull between Allison’s desire to make meaningful art and her skepticism about the mechanics of careerism, as well as the artless administrative chaos that comes with it,” per the digital press kit.

With the announcement of the LP, Soccer Mommy has released lead single “Shotgun,” and it’s arguably one of her best tracks yet. Dreamy yet lively, the song possesses a winning combination of killer bassline, shoegaze-infused riffs, and honeyed vocals.

Soccer Mommy also kicks off a tour today, March 23, with Peel Dream Magazine, and also just announced the European leg of the tour, including a spot opening for Haim in Dublin. See the full list of tour dates below.

Soccer Mommy tour dates

03/23/22 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live! ^

03/25/22 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony ^

03/26/22 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall ^

03/27/22 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall ^

03/28/22 - Woodstock, NY - Colony Woodstock ^

03/30/22 - Montreal, QC - L’Astral ^

03/31/22 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix Concert Theatre ^

04/01/22 - Detroit, MI - The Eastern ^

04/02/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre ^

04/04/22 - Columbus, OH - The Athenaeum ^

04/05/22 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall ^

04/07/22 - Bloomington, IN - The Bluebird ^

04/08/22 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom ^

04/09/22 - Iowa City, IA - Mission Creek Festival

04/10/22 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater ^

4/30/22 - Memphis, TN - Beale Street Music Festival

5/14/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party

6/12/22 - New York, NY - Governors Ball Festival

6/24/22 - Margate, UK - Leisure Festival

06/28/22 - Dublin, Ireland - Trinity College *

06/30/22 - Vilanova i la Geltru, Spain - Vida Festival

8/12/22 - Seattle, WA - Day In Day Out Festival

8/31/22 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

9/1/22 - Brighton, UK - Chalk

9/3/22 - Bristol, UK - Trinity

9/5/22 - Köln, UK - Bumann & Sohn

9/6/22 - Hamburg, DE - Molotow

9/8/22 - Stockholm, SE - Slaktkyrkan

9/9/22 - Oslo, NO - John Dee

9/10/22 - Copenhagen, DK - Loppen

9/12/22 - Berlin, DE - Frannz Club

9/13/22 - Bremen, DE - Lagerhaus

9/15/22 - Amsterdam, NL - Bitterzoet

9/16/22 - Nijmegen, NL - Merleyn

9/17/22 - Brussels, BE - Rotonde - Botanique

9/18/22 - Paris, FR - Petit Bain

9/20/22 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

9/21/22 - Cardiff, UK - Tramshed

9/22/22 - London, UK - O2 Forum

9/23/22 - Birmingham, UK - The Castle & Falcon

9/24/22 - Glasgow, UK - Queen Margaret Union

* with Haim

^ with Peel Dream Magazine

