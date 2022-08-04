Ah, indie music. The eternal soundtrack of your untouchably cool friend’s Bushwick apartment, the office at Men’s Health Magazine, the new Minions movie, and now, the bedrooms of a whole new generation of angsty teenage Sims.

Singer-songwriter Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison) is currently topping Sim radio charts with a delightfully nonsensical version of her Sometimes, Forever track, “Shotgun”–or “Shootbleng” if we’re speaking the native language.

Soccer Mommy - Shotgun (Simlish Version)

“Can’t believe u can hear shootbleng (aka shotgun) in sims now,” Allison shared in an Instagram post announcing the single. “My life has truly come full circle.

Soccer Mommy fans (Sim or otherwise) can also enjoy a shot-for-shot recreation of the real-life “Shotgun” video by Veronica Kocy, which depicts Allison in tattooed avatar form strumming an electric guitar in front of a few posters of what we can only imagine are the hottest Simlish boy bands in town. Her cartoon version looks about as sad as we’d expect from someone who describes herself as “a bullet con a shootbleng waiting to sowm” (well, that’s our best guess anyway). Such poignant lyricism brings a tear to our eye!

Soccer Mommy is far from the first indie artist to grace the ears of Sim citizens. Earlier this week, duo Hovvdy released a gibberish version of their song, “Ruby,” which also appears in The Sims 4: High School Years Expansion Pack. Japanese Breakfast, Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, Snail Mail, Car Seat Headrest and many others have also recorded Simlish versions of their songs for the franchise.

The Sims 4: High School Years Expansion Pack is available now. For more Soccer Mommy , check out the artist’s full (English) album Sometimes, Forever, which was produced by Oneohtrix Point Never, or our album preview here.