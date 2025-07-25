The Solar Opposites get thrifty in first look at final season

In their last season before liftoff, the Solar Opposites face their greatest challenge yet: finding themselves. The animated alien family’s diamond making machine is destroyed, and they’re flat broke. Besides, they “sold all their sci-fi stuff” and poor Jesse is “too lazy to compost,” as she whines in a new teaser for season six. “When their consumerist habits and expensive hobbies are gone, only their true selves will remain… but will they like who they find?” the season’s logline reads. Based on the new clip, it may take a while.

Originally created by Mike McMahan and disgraced Rick And Morty head Justin Roiland, Solar Opposites follows a family of Rick And Morty-esque aliens who crash land on Earth and are forced to stay there for the foreseeable future. Roiland voiced family leader Korvo for the series’ first three seasons before he was ousted due to the numerous abuse allegations against him. Dan Stevens took over the role for the latter three. The show also features Thomas Middleditch, Mary Mack, and Sean Giambrone, who voice the rest of the family, as well as a revolving door of guest talent. In season six, that starry lineup will include Tiffany Haddish, Kieran Culkin, Christina Hendricks, Ken Marino, Alfred Molina, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, and Beck Bennett.

There are more treats in store for the show’s final bow, which teases “more complications, more action, [and] more conclusions.” One of those endings will close out “the epic story of the people of The Wall,” which Hulu teases “has all built to this thrilling and shocking conclusion…” There may be a jaw-dropping ending in store for one of the Solar Opposites as well, who Korvo teases “must die” in the new clip. We’ll see the impact of that “shocking revelation” when season six premieres October 13 on Hulu.