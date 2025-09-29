The Solar Opposites commit healthcare fraud and try to save Earth in meta season 6 trailer

This will be the Shlorpians last—and most challenging—mission ever.

By Emma Keates  |  September 29, 2025 | 2:26pm
Screenshot: Hulu/YouTube
Hulu sped up the clock on the Shlorpians’ time on Earth, in both their universe and ours. “After some setbacks, it’s possible to finish our mission in about 20 years,” Korvo (Dan Stevens) says in the new season six trailer, to which Terry (Thomas Middleditch) responds, “Oh, the Hulu science monitor just announced this is our final season!” The real Hulu made the same call earlier this year. (Disney also gets a few explicit shout-outs, in case you forgot where the money was coming from.) But despite the show’s impending liftoff, there are still plenty of humiliations in store—for both the show’s central aliens and, it would seem, planet Earth at large. The former have to deal with perhaps their greatest challenge yet: being broke. Their diamond making machine is destroyed and they have no idea how to live a thrifty lifestyle. At least Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) seems to have some semblance of a plan. He’s been committing healthcare fraud, and he has the paper trail to prove it.

There’s a “thrilling and shocking conclusion” in store for the shrunken people living in Yumyulack’s wall as well, per the season’s logline. It seems an escape plan has been brewing. Oh, and the Earth; things aren’t looking great on that front, either. The Shlorpians’ beloved new home is overdue for a “purge,” but not if they have anything to say about it. “This has gone too far,” Korvo says. “We’re going to save the world!” 

Elsewhere, you can also expect more “ridiculous alien family antics, a resolution for the nefarious Silvercops… and a bunch of ROMANTASY®,” as executive producers Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel told IGN. “Solar has always been an experimentation of how deep, weird, loving and funny an adult animated family show can get. This time, our biggest challenge was wrapping up six perfect seasons in a perfect way. Which we did. You’re welcome.”

The final season of Solar Opposites premieres October 13 on Hulu. Check out the trailer below:

 
