The Solar Opposites commit healthcare fraud and try to save Earth in meta season 6 trailer This will be the Shlorpians last—and most challenging—mission ever.

Hulu sped up the clock on the Shlorpians’ time on Earth, in both their universe and ours. “After some setbacks, it’s possible to finish our mission in about 20 years,” Korvo (Dan Stevens) says in the new season six trailer, to which Terry (Thomas Middleditch) responds, “Oh, the Hulu science monitor just announced this is our final season!” The real Hulu made the same call earlier this year. (Disney also gets a few explicit shout-outs, in case you forgot where the money was coming from.) But despite the show’s impending liftoff, there are still plenty of humiliations in store—for both the show’s central aliens and, it would seem, planet Earth at large. The former have to deal with perhaps their greatest challenge yet: being broke. Their diamond making machine is destroyed and they have no idea how to live a thrifty lifestyle. At least Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) seems to have some semblance of a plan. He’s been committing healthcare fraud, and he has the paper trail to prove it.