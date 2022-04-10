It has only been two years and two months since the first Sonic The Hedgehog movie opened in theaters, mere weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down (it definitely wasn’t Sonic’s fault, right?), and now we have Sonic The Hedgehog 2 speeding its way into theaters. Who ever thought we’d make it to this day? The day when there’s a second Sonic movie lighting up the box office charts and also the pandemic that was merely a twinkle in our collective eye in February of 2020 has become an omnipresent issue that we cannot and will not ever escape?

Advertisement

Anyway, Sonic 2 made $71 million, which is more than the first movie made in its debut. That’s pretty interesting, but as is always the case these days, the other movies that are playing in theaters struggled to make much money of their own. To wit, last week’s winner Morbius fell more than 70 percent, down to $10 million, landing at a total of $57 million after two weeks. Third place went to last week’s runner-up, The Lost City, which fell to $9 million for a total of $68 million after three weeks.

It’s not until fourth place that we get to this weekend’s other high-profile debut, Michael Bay’s Ambulance, which opened to a fairly dismal $8.7 million. That’s bad, but it’s a couple of million dollars ahead of The Batman at least (thought the movie has already made $350 million more than Ambulance). Sixth place went to Everything Everywhere All At Once, which has been rocketing up the charts as it expands its theatrical rollout. It has still only made $8 million total, but that will keep going up as it opens in more places.

The rest of the top 10 is boring (we don’t have much to say about a rerelease of Selena or some movie about a man of spiders), but one amazing thing we’d like to highlight is that Aline, the Jackie Jormp-Jomp biopic about Celine Dion, has apparently been in theaters for 20 weeks and just got an unbelievable bump. Last weekend, while playing in only one theater, it made $24. This week, presumably playing in that same one theater, it made $20,785. That’s an increase of 86,000 percent. The real Celine Dion could only dream of pulling something like that off!

Here’s the full top 10, courtesy of Box Office Mojo and featuring Spider-Man: No Way Home, a movie we should probably mention by name for SEO purposes! We even linked to the review there!

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Morbius

The Lost City

Ambulance

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Uncharted

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Selena

Sing 2

