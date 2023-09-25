Sophia Loren is recovering from emergency surgery after a fall

It sounds like Sophia Loren is going to pull through after a scary fall she suffered on Sunday. Per Variety, the Academy Award-winning Italian movie star, who just turned 89, fell in her home in Geneva, Switzerland over the weekend, leaving her with “serious fractures” to her hip and femur.



Loren was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery Sunday afternoon, per an Italian news outlet. “Sophia was operated with positive outcome and will now have to undergo a brief period of convalescence followed by a complete rehabilitation,” they wrote (via Variety). Representatives for Loren also confirmed that her two sons, Carlo and Edoardo Ponti, were by her bedside.

Loren recently missed two public appearances due to the fall—a celebration for a restaurant named after her (which first announced the news) and a ceremony in an Italian port city called Bari, where she shot her most recent film (2020's The Life Ahead, directed by her son Edoardo for Netflix) and was set to receive an honorary citizenship. Her most recent public appearance was at September 2's Armani “One Night Only” fashion show, which she watched from the first row along with Jessica Chastain, Sydney Sweeney, Ava DuVernay, Luca Guadagnino, and others.

Born in Naples in 1934, Loren first broke onto the scene twenty years later when she appeared in Vittorio De Sica’s The Gold of Naples as a pizza seller. After moving to Los Angeles with husband and producer Carlo Ponti a few years later, Loren went on to star in films in both countries, alongside mega-stars like Marlon Brando, Frank Sinatra, and Cary Grant. She made history after taking home the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in 1961's Two Women, making her the first performer to ever win for a non-English-language movie. In 1991, she also received an Honorary Academy Award for Lifetime Achievement.

