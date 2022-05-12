Game Of Thrones went through a gradual shift during its run, culminating in the extremely divisive final season and the unifyingly crummy final episode, with some viewers giving up on it for various reasons along the way. One of those reasons was the show’s frequent use of sexual assault as a plot point, most notably in “Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken” when Sophie Turner’s Sansa Stark is raped by Ramsay Bolton after she’s forced to marry him. It was obviously meant to be gross and uncomfortable and sad, but the question of whether or not it earned those emotions was another matter.

Recently, Sophie Turner spoke with Jessica Chastain (who appeared in X-Men: Dark Phoenix with her) for The Cut, and she touched on what it was like to film traumatic scenes like that, saying she doesn’t think she “could comprehend a lot of the scene matter” when filming stuff like that at a relatively young age, noting, “I’m sure I’ll exhibit some symptoms of trauma down the road.”

Turner also explained that her mom would be on set with her in the first few seasons, saying she “would be very helpful” and would give her snacks, but her coping mechanism for filming scenes with particularly heavy content in later seasons was simply to “step out of it” and have “the most fun in between takes.” She said that it’s “quite easy” for her to “go in and out,” and it helps having other people who are around to do the same. Turner added that Chastain probably saw her “singing and dancing” on the set of Dark Phoenix, and this is probably why Turner and Maisie Williams came out of Game Of Thrones as famously good friends.

Advertisement

But we just want to hear more about these mom-snacks. It makes being a young actor seem more fun than… literally anything else we’ve ever heard about being a young actor, including in this same interview.