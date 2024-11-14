It's reportedly Sophie Turner's turn to raid tombs Turner is in negotiations to star in Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Lara Croft series.

Lara Croft began raiding 32-bit tombs in 1996, but it clearly didn’t leave so much as a dent on the world’s supply of un-raided burial grounds. There were still tombs left for Angelina Jolie to raid when she took over the live-action role in 2001, and again when she returned for the sequel in 2003. There were tombs enough for Alicia Vikander when she brought the character back in 2018, and even an excess for voice actor Hayley Atwell in Netflix’s animated The Legend Of Lara Croft series. Shock of all shocks, there’s apparently still more tombs left to raid. Talk about job security!

Per Deadline, Sophie Turner will likely be the next to take up the fingerless gloves. The Game Of Thrones actor is currently in negotiations to star in Prime Video’s upcoming take on the video game franchise, which hails from Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge. For anyone disappointed in Waller-Bridge for putting her considerable creative prowess behind yet another well-trod IP instead of, you know, creating something original, just remember that she’s doing the world a service. Those unraided tombs will just keep piling up if someone isn’t brave enough to make the sacrifice!

Waller-Bridge also just really loves Tomb Raider. “Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats ‘n all,” she said when the series was announced. So congrats to Sophie Turner for adding herself to this historic lineage. Unless Turner actually manages to raid all the tombs once and for all, freeing future Lara’s from their devious, un-pillaged clutches, we’ll be waiting for the next Lara in a few months.