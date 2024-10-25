Lara Croft to raid more tombs with Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft season 2 renewal Netflix renewed the animated series today.

There are tombs to be raided and only one woman for the job. Lara Croft is returning to Netflix for season two of the animated series, Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft, the streamer announced today. Hey, procrastinators: it’s not too late to cut the fingers off some gloves for a last-minute Halloween costume!

Season one of the series served as a semi-origin story for Lara’s latest iteration. (Netflix’s take on the character is distinct from her original video games, the 2001 film starring Angelina Jolie, and the 2018 film starring Alicia Vikander. Lara’s raided a lot of tombs in her career.) The logline for season two reads as follows:

When adventurer Lara Croft (voiced by Hayley Atwell) discovers a trail of stolen African Orisha masks, she joins forces with her best friend Sam to retrieve the precious artifacts. Lara’s thrilling new adventure takes her around the globe as she delves deeper into the hidden secrets of Orisha history, dodges the machinations of a dangerous and enigmatic billionaire who wants the masks for herself, while discovering these relics contain dark secrets and a power that defies logic. Power that may, in fact, be divine.

“Season one, thematically, is about Lara embracing how her dad dealt with grief, which was isolating,” showrunner Tasha Huo told Tudum. “As we get into Season two, we’re trying to build Lara’s team over the course of the show, so she goes from isolated hero, who only wants to do things on her own—a lone wolf—to realizing, ‘Actually, I have this really cool team behind me.'” And if that doesn’t get you excited, Huo also teased that Lara may punch a shark this time around. Hell yeah.

In addition to Atwell, Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft‘s season one voice cast also included Earl Baylon, Allen Maldonado, Richard Armitage, and Zoe Boyle. No premiere date has been set for season two as of this writing.