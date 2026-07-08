M3GAN spin-off Soulm8te going right to str3aming
There's also finally a trailer for the movie, which was supposed to open in theaters but is now arriving as a digital rental.Screenshot: Universal Pictures At Home/YouTube
Back in the halcyon days of 2022, Blumhouse seemed primed for a decent horror franchise with the premiere of M3GAN, a surprisingly solid introduction to a wisecracking new horror baddie. But alas, M3GAN was too easily defeated. M3GAN 2.0 only managed to earn about a third of what the first film did in their respective opening weekends. Jason Blum admitted that the studio had “over-thought how powerful people’s engagement was with her.” Now, M3GAN‘s spin-off, Soulm8te, is going somewhere that people are more likely to engage with their phones than anything else: str3aming.
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