M3GAN spin-off Soulm8te going right to str3aming

Back in the halcyon days of 2022, Blumhouse seemed primed for a decent horror franchise with the premiere of M3GAN, a surprisingly solid introduction to a wisecracking new horror baddie. But alas, M3GAN was too easily defeated. M3GAN 2.0 only managed to earn about a third of what the first film did in their respective opening weekends. Jason Blum admitted that the studio had “over-thought how powerful people’s engagement was with her.” Now, M3GAN‘s spin-off, Soulm8te, is going somewhere that people are more likely to engage with their phones than anything else: str3aming.

Blumhouse announced this morning that Universal Pictures Home Entertainment will release Soulm8te on digital retail platforms (pay-per-view, basically) starting on August 1. It will eventually move to streaming platforms in the following months (which most likely means Peacock, at least at first). Soulm8te was originally supposed to be released in theaters back in January, but just a month before that was supposed to happen, Universal decided to shop it around instead. That apparently was unsuccessful, so, in the words of Alex Consani, pick up your Amazon Prime stick, honey, and click play.

For what it’s worth, Soulm8te does seem to strike a tone more similar to the first M3GAN than its sequel, based on the new trailer that arrived this morning. This one, though, is more of an erotic thriller, which follows a “grieving engineer” who is tasked with testing out what we would call a sex robot. In a press statement, director and co-writer Kate Dolan calls it “satirical” and asks audiences to watch it the way you might watch Basic Instinct or Showgirls.

