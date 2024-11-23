Sounds like Brad Pitt and George Clooney won't be making Twolfs Director Jon Watts says he doesn't think there's going to be a sequel to Brad Pitt and George Clooney's Wolfs

Apple’s approach to content creation has largely been built around shock and awe, most especially when it comes to casting. Many of the planets biggest stars have tromped their way through the AppleTV+ casting lobby at one point or another over the last few years, lending serious credibility to the tech giant’s nascent entertainment efforts. Few movies have demonstrated that philosophy more fully, though, than Jon Watts’ Wolfs, a film almost entirely predicated on the question “Wouldn’t it be fun to watch George Clooney and Brad Pitt hang out, fixing various underworld SNAFUs?”

Now, though, it sounds like there might be a crack in Apple’s glossy plans, as Watts revealed in a recent interview that he doesn’t think a previously announced sequel to the grammatically irritating comedy-thriller is going to happen. “I don’t know what I’m directing next,” Watts told Collider this week, while discussing his new Star Wars series Skeleton Crew, “And I don’t think there’s going to be a Wolfs sequel.” (Watts did not then embark on a hypothetical series of fake names such a sequel might end up saddled with, proving himself to be far more restrained than the A.V. Club staff’s Slack conversations; credit to Paste CEO Josh Jackson for coming up with Twolfs, which trumped previous suggestions like Wolfses, Wolfss, and Wolf2.)

Apple’s been talking about a hypothetical sequel to the film since before the movie actually came out, with Watts noting that he’d been approached about working on a script as soon as he’d turned in his cut of the movie, about two mysterious fixers who both get called in to work the same job and then notice that they’re both ridiculously handsome in a Hollywood silver fox sort of way. That being said, there was some weirdness surrounding Wolfs‘ release, as Apple cut back plans for a theatrical run—which Clooney and Pitt had reportedly both pushed for—in favor of a more symbolic single-week stint in theaters. That being said, the streamer also touted the film as the most-watched film in AppleTV+ history, so it’s somewhat surprising that the company couldn’t get the juice together for another one.