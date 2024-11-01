Jude Law leads a band of space teens in latest Star Wars: Skeleton Crew trailer The first two episodes of the next Star Wars series hit Disney+ on December 3.

For a Star Wars fan, the concept of having a “Glup Shitto”—a character you love but seems totally ridiculous to an outsider—can be an embarrassing one. Partially because the naming conventions of Star Wars can be preposterous; Disney’s sequel trilogy brought us Babu Frik and George Lucas reportedly once pitched a character named, infamously, “Darth Icky.” But it’s also resonant because if you are a Star Wars fan, chances are that you do have a personal Glup Shitto. Staff writer Matt Schimkowitz once referred to Yaddle as his; this writer’s younger brother spent much of the W. Bush administration obsessed with Kit Fisto. Now, a trailer for the next Star Wars series Skeleton Crew is here, and it brings a potential Glup Shitto for a new generation with Neel.

While the Star Wars series post-Disney acquisition have generally been more oriented for an adult audience, Skeleton Crew seems unabashedly for the kids. There’s some very 80s (dare we say, Goonies?) energy here, which is only aided by the “Major Tom” needle drop. These youngins crave adventure and planet-hopping, with Jude Law as Jod serving as the requisite adult guiding them along the way. Eventually, they become a team against “a crew of murderous pirates” that is “on the way.”

For a series called Skeleton Crew, it’s certainly courted a murderer’s row of behind-the-scenes talent. Jon Watts, David Lowery, Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard and Lee Isaac Chung are all aboard to direct episodes of the series, as is the Oscar-winning duo behind Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniels. Beyond Law, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon, and Nick Frost all star in the eight-episode season. It’s unclear at this point whether the series will be limited or open-ended.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew debuts on Disney+ on December 3.