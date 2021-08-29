Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, August 29th. All times are Eastern.



Top Pick

The Ingenuity Of The Househusband (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): This series is a live-action spin-off of the anime The Way Of The Househusband, where a former Yakuza boss retires from crime to become a homemaker. But this time, the reformed tough guy in question (Kenjirô Tsuda) offers life hacks and household task advice that anyone can use, with a side of tough love. You can pair it with the anime for extra comedy.

Regular Coverage

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow (The CW, 8 p.m.)

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime, 10 p.m.)

Countdown To The Emmys

WandaVision (complete first season streaming on Disney+): When Jac Schaeffer’s WandaVision first debuted, our own Sam Barsanti was impressed by the show’s ability to tap into the “weirdness” of the MCU, writing, “Marvel Studios hasn’t historically always taken advantage of that potential, but the best and most beloved films in the MCU are the ones that take characters we know from previous movies and use that existing familiarity to gently push them into unexplored territory. Captain America: The Winter Soldier is a superhero movie, sure, but it’s a superhero movie that plays like a conspiracy thriller. Thor: Ragnarok is deeply invested in the Asgardian mythology that was a bore in the preceding two Thor movies, but twists it into a gleeful sci-fi romp that doesn’t take itself too seriously. WandaVision, the first Marvel Studios series on Disney+ and (thanks to the coronavirus) the first new addition to the MCU at all in over a year, just might be the ultimate expression of this potential.” With 23 Emmy nominations, you might say the show delivered on that potential.

Wild Card

Midnight Diner: Tokyo Stories (Netflix): If you enjoy the Yakuza bosses of the top pick, why not try another show that shows the softer side of the people of the night? Midnight Diner: Tokyo Stories centers on a restaurant that’s open late and makes whatever food the patrons request. Patrons include late-night office workers, dancers, gangsters, and more—all of whom find solace at the restaurant, and in each other. Come for the beautiful dishes that look as mouthwatering as anything from a Studio Ghibli movie, stay for the heartwarming connections that bloom throughout the show.