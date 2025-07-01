America's Team: The Gambler And His Cowboystrailer teases football's Last Dance The iconic line-up that made the Cowboys the hottest football team in America gets the documentary treatment in the new Netflix docu-series America's Team.

The 1990s were a sea of Starter jackets, but no pullover parka was as popular as The Cowboys’. With players like Emmitt Smith, Deion Sanders, and Troy Aikman, the team transcended sports and became a fixture of popular culture. To wit, seeing a star on a nylon breakaway jacket was almost as common as seeing them in the night sky. But, unfortunately, we’re not here to talk about Gen-X couture, we’re here to ask, “how ’bout them Cowboys?” In the trailer for the new Netflix docu-series, America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys, directors Chapman and Maclain Way (Wild, Wild Country) recount the rise to power of owner Jerry Jones, the titular gambler who transformed football and assembled one of the sport’s most formidable lineups. Giving Jones and his Cowboys the Last Dance treatment, the documentary is the latest entry into Netflix’s Cowboys Cinematic Universe, joining America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Cowboy Bebop. If that’s not enough of a draw, the producers got George W. Bush, star of the third-highest-grossing documentary of all time, to sit for an interview.