Cynthia Erivo and Michael Bay to sweat it out in sci-fi thriller Saturation Point
Wicked witch Cynthia Erivo will be holding space and pointer fingers in a rainforest that's simply too hot as the producer of sci-fi thriller, Saturation PointPhoto by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Cynthia Erivo and Michael Bay are in for the ultimate shvitz in Saturation Point, a new sci-fi thriller from Universal and Bay’s Platinum Dunes, announced by The Hollywood Reporter today. Based on a 2024 novella from Arthur C. Clark Award winner Adrian Tchaikovsky, Saturation Point follows Dr. Jasmine Marks’ return to the Hygrometric Dehabitation Region, also known as The Zone, a growing rainforest located near the equator where her team was killed 20 years earlier on a disastrous expedition. It’s easy to see why. The Zone is a rainforest so hot and humid that humans die within minutes there. Unfortunately, Dr. Marks’ corporate overlords haven’t even informed her of the most dangerous part of the trip: The non-human intelligent life that has been thriving in the heat.