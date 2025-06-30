Cynthia Erivo and Michael Bay to sweat it out in sci-fi thriller Saturation Point

Cynthia Erivo and Michael Bay are in for the ultimate shvitz in Saturation Point, a new sci-fi thriller from Universal and Bay’s Platinum Dunes, announced by The Hollywood Reporter today. Based on a 2024 novella from Arthur C. Clark Award winner Adrian Tchaikovsky, Saturation Point follows Dr. Jasmine Marks’ return to the Hygrometric Dehabitation Region, also known as The Zone, a growing rainforest located near the equator where her team was killed 20 years earlier on a disastrous expedition. It’s easy to see why. The Zone is a rainforest so hot and humid that humans die within minutes there. Unfortunately, Dr. Marks’ corporate overlords haven’t even informed her of the most dangerous part of the trip: The non-human intelligent life that has been thriving in the heat.

Presumably, the movie will begin production after Ervio finishes her Wicked duties For Good, when the Wicked sequel hits theaters this fall. As of this moment, Ervio is not set to star in Saturation, but will produce it through her production company, Edith’s Daughter, which has a first-look deal with Universal. Bay, too, is only listed as a producer, even though this seems like the ideal problem for a crew of drillers looking to frack the rainforest to solve. To his credit, Bay’s Platinum Dunes, which he runs with producer Brad Fuller, has had success saturating the marketplace with horror franchises, including A Quiet Place and The Purge.

One thing is sure: ‘Saturation Point ‘ is an excellent title for a trailer. If only the great trailer narrator Don LaFontaine were alive to read the words, “In a world where the rainforest is so hot, it kills, one doctor must stand the heat if she wants to stay in the kitchen. But temperatures aren’t the only thing rising to the Saturation Point.” LaFontaine’s gravelly gravitas would have crushed that title.