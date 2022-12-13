We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Miles Morales makes his glorious return in the full-length trailer for the forthcoming Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. The follow-up to 2018's Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is set to arrive in theaters next June.

The trailer starts with a heart-to-heart between Miles and his mother, as she makes him promise to take of the little boy inside the growing young man. We get to see Miles’ arc as a hero from the first film, before being thrown into what lies ahead.

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE - Official Trailer (HD)

This time around, Miles must dive deeper into the Spider-Verse, meeting many new iterations of the hero, as well as coming across a new threat, named The Spot (voiced by Jason Schwartzman). W hen all’s said and done, Across The Spider-Verse will introduce a staggering 240 new characters, per IndieWire. However, in meeting The Spot, we meet the villain for the next two films in the franchise.

“The Spot is an interesting villain because he seems like a joke, but when you really look at his powers, there’s incredible potential,” director Kemp Powers recently told TotalFilm. “His ability to open portals across dimensions sets him up perfectly for the Spider-Verse.”

“Let’s just say that the Spot and Miles are connected in surprising ways,” he added.

Shameik Moore returns to voice Miles, alongside Hailee Steinfeld as Stacy/Spider-Gwen, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Luna Lauren Velez as Rio Morales, and Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis. Greta Lee and Oscar Issac have also returned for the sequel.

New additions to Across the Spider-Verse include Issa Rae as Jessica Drew a.k.a. Spider-Woman, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara a.k.a. Spider-Man 2099 and Daniel Kaluuya as Hobart Brown a.k.a. Spider-Punk. Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Rachel Dratch round out the voice cast.

Powers, Joaquim Dos Santos, and Justin K. Thompson directed Across The Spider-Verse based on the screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse arrives in theaters on June 2, 2023.