Spider-Man: No Way Home landed with an enormous impact last week, earning one of the biggest box office openings of all time and making so much money that box office experts were all forced to conclude that people like movies about Spider-Man—and it did this while stupid people who deny the existence of COVID or the viability of vaccines have continued to ensure that the pandemic won’t end until all of us are dead. This week, though, No Way Home fell nearly 70 percent… and still made more money than pretty much any other movie in the past year.

Advertisement

No Way Home made $81.5 million at the domestic box office this weekend, bringing its U.S. total to $467 million and making it Sony Pictures’ highest-grossing film of all time in the U.S. (beating previous record-holder Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle). It is also now the first film released during the pandemic to make more than $1 billion, and it did it about as quickly as Avengers: Infinity War and Star Wars: The Force Awakens (neither of which were released in a world where closing yourself up in a room with strangers might result in you catching a potentially deadly virus).

The catch with No Way Home vacuuming up all of the box office money is that nearly everything else is getting obliterated. Sing 2 did fine, coming in second at $23 million ($41 million if you count the lead-up to the holiday weekend), but Matrix Resurrections only made $12 million ($22 million with the extra days) and Kingsman prequel The King’s Man barely beat Christian football biopic American Underdog with only $6.3 million (presumably from people who saw Spider-Man last week).

Everything after that… woof. West Side Story keeps doing worse and worse, Licorice Pizza finally got a slightly wider rollout and improved 2,000 percent (but that only translates to $2.3 million), and Denzel Washington’s A Journal For Jordan flopped hard at $2.2 million (on nearly 2,000 more screens than Licorice Pizza).

One other notable thing about this box office weekend is that the release of the new Matrix movie marks the last major film on Warner Bros.’ theatrical/HBO Max release strategy, which was dreamed up as a way to keep releasing new movies even as theaters hadn’t fully reopened. Warner Bros. is probably going to keep a tight lid on just how well the plan worked out, but it has said that it won’t keep releasing every theatrical movie on HBO Max going forward.

The full list of this past weekend’s top 10 films, courtesy of Box Office Mojo, is below. Click that link for more detailed information about how much money these movies made.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Sing 2 The Matrix Resurrections The King’s Man American Underdog West Side Story Licroice Pizza A Journal For Jordan Encanto ‘83