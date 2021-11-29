Tom Holland caused many MCU fans to panic by telling Entertainment Weekly back in October that Spider-Man: No Way Home was treated “as the end of the franchise” by the cast during filming. It made sense, considering Holland’s contract is set to expire after the upcoming Spider-Man flick. But producer Amy Pascal confirmed to Fandango that fans will get to see Holland don the Spidey suit again.



Advertisement

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel — [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” Pascal says. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

So, thankfully, not only is Holland sticking around as Spider-Man, that also means he’s getting three more movies— quite the opposite from what he’d expected. That’s great news for him, considering he’d said that despite his contract being set to expire, he’d be back as Spider-Man “in a heartbeat” if Marvel Studios wanted him to.

Perhaps after being known for accidentally spoiling too much, Holland decided to keep mum on what the future holds for him in the MCU . It seems that this time around , he intentionally left fans in the dark in terms of what’s coming next for his character.



Though, given how he didn’t even know Willem Dafoe was back as the Green Goblin until bumping into him on set, it’s also possible that Marvel Studio didn’t tell him that he’s being kept around.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17. This movie will close the chapter on the “Home” trilogy in a big way by re-introducing villains Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus, with Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina reprising their roles from the 2000s Tobey Maguire-starring trilogy. Jamie Foxx, who played villain Electro in the Andrew Garfield-starring Spider-Man movies, will also come back as the character.

G/O Media may get a commission Cyber Monday Deals 2021: What To Expect and What’s on Sale Now Show the supply chain who's boss

Get a head start on your holiday shopping at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and more. Shop Cyber Monday Deals

And speaking of Garfield and Maguire, they’re both rumored to play multiverse Spider-Mans (Spider-Men?) in the movie, too—though Garfield’s done his best to deny everything.