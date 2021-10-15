Marvel is pulling out all the stops for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Green Goblin and Doc Ock are returning on screen for the first time since Sam Raimi’s 2000s trilogy, and Andrew Garfield is rumored to reprise his role as Spider-Man—though he’s done his best to deny it so he won’t piss off the Marvel gods. With s o much going into Tom Holland’s third solo Spider-Man flick, there must be an important reason, right?



In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Holland—who’s notorious for spilling too much about what’s to come in his Marvel Studios movies—told writer Devan Coggan that he believes No Way Home is a “ conclusion” of sorts to Spider-Man’s movies.

“We were all treating [No Way Home] as the end of a franchise, let’s say,” he reveals. “I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you’d be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy. We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films. Whether that happens or not, I don’t know. But we were definitely treating [No Way Home] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it.”



As he says, it could merely be a wrap on the Homecoming trilogy, opening up ample opportunities to explore Spider-Man’s story in different ways.



The actor confirmed earlier this year that his contract is set to expire after No Way Home. However, he did also offer the clarification that if Marvel Studios wants him back, he’d be “there in a heartbeat.”

It seems doubtful that Marvel Studios would get rid of one of its most popular actors who portrays one of the comics’ biggest heroes. But then again, Holland is the third Spider-Man (without counting Into The Spider-Verse’s Miles Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore), so it’s unclear what the future holds in the MCU for the beloved character.