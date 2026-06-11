Saucy minx Steven Spielberg makes sure Bond franchise knows it missed its shot with him After years of being rejected from directing a Bond movie, Spielberg now has a reply at the ready if the franchise comes knocking: "You can't afford me."

The fact that Steven Spielberg never made a James Bond movie is actually kind of surprising—including, it sounds like, to Spielberg himself, who repeatedly petitioned former series producer and gatekeeper Cubby Broccoli for a shot at the superspy. (And not, like, Sugarland Express Spielberg, either; this was in the wake of Jaws, when there probably wasn’t a bigger box office sure thing on the planet.) As recounted by Spielberg—currently making the press rounds for his new film Disclosure Day—that wasn’t the only time Broccoli shot him down for the franchise, either: A few years later, the venerable producer reached out to the young wunderkind for permission to use the five-note sequence from Close Encounters Of The Third Kind for a gag in Moonraker, and Spielberg (per Variety) pitched him on a little quid pro quo: The song, in exchange for a chance to direct a Bond movie. Broccoli declined, and, nice guy that he is, Spielberg let him have the tune anyway.