Elton John joins the band in Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues first look

The Spinal Tap sequel, featuring Elton John, Paul McCartney, Questlove, and more, premieres in theaters September 12.

By Mary Kate Carr  |  July 23, 2025 | 1:52pm
Photo courtesy Bleecker Street; Screenshot: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert/YouTube
Rob Reiner recently revealed that the premise of Spinal Tap II: The End Continues is the band having a viral moment of an old song coming back into popularity. In a way that plot is mirrored in the original film, This Is Spinal Tap, doing tidy numbers at the box office when it was re-released earlier this summer. All this to say there’s an appetite for more from the band—and to whet that appetite, Wednesday saw the release of some first look photos from the upcoming sequel, featuring a guest appearance from the real life legend Elton John. 

“Forty-one years after the release of the groundbreaking mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, the now estranged bandmates David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls (Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer) are forced to reunite for one final concert,” a synopsis for the new film reads. “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues also marks the resurrection of documentarian Marty Di Bergi (Rob Reiner), who once again tries to capture his favorite metal gods as they contemplate mortality—and the hope that their 12th drummer doesn’t join them in The Great Beyond. Joined by music royalty Paul McCartney and Elton John, Spinal Tap wrestles with their checkered past to put on a concert that they hope will solidify their place in the pantheon of rock ’n’ roll.”

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues features a number of musical cameos, including Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Questlove, McCartney, and John. Some of these non-comedians may have found the shoot challenging, given that—like the original film—the movie is entirely improvised without a script. But “They were all great. Paul McCartney is really funny. I mean, really funny,” Reiner recently told Entertainment Weekly. “And Elton was spot on. He knew exactly what he wanted to say, and either you can do it or you can’t do it. But these guys are used to being asked questions. They’ve been asked a million questions over their careers by reporters, and so they were totally comfortable, and you’ll see what they say. It is good.” Spinal Tap II: The End Continues premieres in theaters September 12; you can check out the new photos below.

Spinal Tap on stage; Photo: Bleecker Street & Authorized Spinal Tap LLC

Elton John performs with Spinal Tap; Photo: Bleecker Street & Authorized Spinal Tap LLC

 
