Elton John joins the band in Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues first look The Spinal Tap sequel, featuring Elton John, Paul McCartney, Questlove, and more, premieres in theaters September 12.

Rob Reiner recently revealed that the premise of Spinal Tap II: The End Continues is the band having a viral moment of an old song coming back into popularity. In a way that plot is mirrored in the original film, This Is Spinal Tap, doing tidy numbers at the box office when it was re-released earlier this summer. All this to say there’s an appetite for more from the band—and to whet that appetite, Wednesday saw the release of some first look photos from the upcoming sequel, featuring a guest appearance from the real life legend Elton John.

“Forty-one years after the release of the groundbreaking mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, the now estranged bandmates David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls (Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer) are forced to reunite for one final concert,” a synopsis for the new film reads. “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues also marks the resurrection of documentarian Marty Di Bergi (Rob Reiner), who once again tries to capture his favorite metal gods as they contemplate mortality—and the hope that their 12th drummer doesn’t join them in The Great Beyond. Joined by music royalty Paul McCartney and Elton John, Spinal Tap wrestles with their checkered past to put on a concert that they hope will solidify their place in the pantheon of rock ’n’ roll.”