After becoming Netflix’s biggest hit to date, Squid Game unsurprisingly confirmed a second season was on the way for the Korean thriller. But you might want to pause that excitement—because new episodes won’t be ready until late 2023 or 2024 at the earliest, reveals series creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk to Vanity Fair.

“[Hwang] only has about three pages’ worth of ideas that he plans to turn into a script,” writes Vanity Fair in the interview. Though Hwang guarantees that the bloody children’s games will continue in the second season of the show, testing the minds and morals of the contestants anew.

“Humanity is going to be put to a test through those games once again,” hints Hwang of Squid Game’s future. “I want to ask the question, ‘Is true solidarity between humans possible?’”

Even with another year or two before we see the arena in Squid Game again, Hwang has already confirmed Lee Jung-Jae’s return as gambling addict and game contestant Seong Gi-Hun to the next season.

“I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen. So I will promise you this, Gi-Hun will come back,” said Hwang to the Associated Press last year. “He will do something for the world.”

Gathering 111 million watchers for its first season, Squid Game went on to beat out regency drama Bridgerton’s 82 million views, becoming Netflix’s most watched series to date. Additionally, Squid Game stars Lee Jung-Jae and Jung Ho-Yeon won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor at the SAG Awards, marking the first time a foreign-language series won in SAG Awards history.