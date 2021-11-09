Global phenomenon Squid Game will receive another season at Netflix, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirms.

“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice!” Dong-H yuk tells the Associated Press. “But I will say, there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently.”

Additionally, the creator affirms lead actor Lee Jung-J ae will return as Squid Game contestant Seong Gi-G un.

“I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen. So I will promise you this, Gi-H un will come back. He will do something for the world,” Dong-H yuk says.

The Korean drama broke all preconceived boundaries with over three billion minutes watched across the world. The show quickly gave period drama Bridgerton the boot and currently holds the title for most successful series launch at Netflix, with 111 million viewers (of at least the first two minutes) in the first 28 days of release.

Since its debut in September, Squid Game has topped Netflix viewing charts in 90 countries. As a true marker of success, the series—which is a commentary of the sinister mechanisms of capitalism—was swiftly commodified into marketing products and Halloween costumes.

Following the show’s premiere, Dong-H yuk told Variety that, while he had no plans for the continuation of the series at the time, he would definitely tap into the plethora of resources Netflix will most certainly have at his disposal.

“I don’t have well developed plans for Squid Game 2,” he said at the time. “It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers room and would want multiple experienced directors.”

Netflix has not yet officially renewed Squid Game for a second season, but what are they gonna do, not? Come on now.