Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-H yuk is working on his next feature, and this time he promises even more violence than what was seen in the popular Netflix series.

Advertisement

During a conversation as a keynote speaker for MipTV at an international Cannes Series Writer’s Club, Hwang shared the “controversial film” is set to “ be more violent than Squid Game.”

Per Variety, the working title of the project is K.O. Club, or Killing Old People Club. In accordance with the title, we can guess the film will feature some gruesome and graphic scenes of elderly people getting murdered. It may be so violent, that Hwang joked he may have to hide from old people for a while after the film airs.

Hwang has reportedly written a 25-page treatment for the film, which will be based on the work of Italian novelist Umberto Eco. For now, the director and writer says he’s returning to South Korea to begin working on the second season of Squid Game, which is expected to arrive sometime toward the end of 2024. A couple of weeks ago, Hwang shared some slim details about the forthcoming season’s progress.

“There will be more great games, that’s all I can say.” Hwang said. “I’m just still brainstorming and collecting the ideas for season two. I haven’t even started with the writing yet.”

The director also took some time during keynote speaker speech at the Cannes Series Writer’s Club to recall a cherished compliment Steven Spielberg gave him following the premiere of Squid Game.

“Steven Spielberg told me, ‘I watched your whole show in three days and now I want to steal your brain!’” the Netflix showrunner says. “It was like the biggest compliment I ever got in my life because he’s my film hero. I grew up watching his movies.”