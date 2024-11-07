Looks like we’re doing another Star Wars trilogy again, too If there was ever a sign that we’re going to be stuck in 2016 for the rest of our lives, Disney is moving ahead with a new Star Wars trilogy, which may or may not be about the Skywalkers.

It’s morning in America, alright. Two days after learning that we would be dealing with President Donald Trump for the rest of our lives, Disney pulled us all the way back to the mid-2010s. Per Deadline, Lucasfilm has hired Simon Kinberg to write and produce a new trilogy of Star Wars for everyone to argue about for the next millennia. Deadline reports that the movies will reportedly be Episodes X, XI, and XII of the Skywalker saga. At the same time, The Hollywood Reporter says the opposite, that this will be a new series set within the universe. Either way, a new trilogy of Star Wars movies to divide our irreparably fractured society further? We are so back.

Kinberg isn’t a surprising pick for the job. He co-created Star Wars Rebels and spent more time than anyone should have in the X-Men mines at 20th Century Fox, but the track record with those movies is spotty. After writing X-Men: The Last Stand, Kinberg’s name was on virtually everything involving the mutants, including the wildly successful Deadpool movies and the DOA New Mutants. Currently, Kinberg isn’t signed up to direct. His directorial debut, Dark Phoenix, didn’t revive faith in Fox’s X-Men series and moved the foundational superhero series of our time into one of Marvel’s gray-skied multiverses for Deadpool to crack wise upon. His last project, 2022’s The 355, was similarly a critical and commercial failure.

Kinberg’s trilogy joins the vast array of Star Wars projects in development. It joins Rian Johnson, James Mangold, Taika Waititi, and Patty Jenkins, whose projects remain encased in carbonite until Disney decides to test the destructive power of another trilogy for American grifters to politicize. We’ve got a bad feeling about this.