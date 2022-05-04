Benedict Cumberbatch, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness (May 6)

In 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Power Of The Dog were released one month apart. The roles Benedict Cumberbatch played in the films, a spell-wielding superhero and a closeted gay cowboy, respectively, were light years apart. Such versatility of the hallmark of the 45-year-old London-born actor, who once wrote a 30,000-word college dissertation on Stanley Kubrick. Cumberbatch has brought a fierce intelligence to a wide range of movie and TV characters, including Sherlock Holmes (which earned him for Emmy nominations and one win), World War II codebreaker Alan Turing (the first of his two Oscar nominations), and the tragically troubled and prodigiously self-medicated Patrick Melrose (which brought him a BAFTA for Best Actor)



But it’s his portrayal of the Sorcerer Supreme that has afforded him the most worldwide recognition. Cumberbatch has played the part in six Marvel movies, the latest being Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. Thankfully, as someone who has played both Hamlet and Frankenstein’s creature to great acclaim on stage, the restless Cumberbatch isn’t just sitting around waiting for the next Marvel payday. The English gentleman with the sui generis visage will continue demonstrating his dramatic dexterity: Next up, he plays the title role in Wes Anderson’s The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar followed by Netflix’s contemporary reimagining of John Buchan’s 1915 novel The 39 Steps. [Mark Keizer]