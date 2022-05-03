Jon M. Chu

(Director-producer: Wicked; In The Heights; Crazy Rich Asians)

“I’m always down for dinosaurs, especially when they come from the mind of Colin Trevorrow! He reinvigorated my excitement to see dinos on the big screen since that first Jurassic Park experience in the ’90s. Now, having kids, I can’t wait to see their face when they get to encounter one (or many) on the big screen.

And Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers looks like a blast! What a smart take on the material. And, I’m not gonna lie, I know all the words to the theme song already.

[Also,] Baz [Luhrmann] always blows up my brain. As an artist, as an entertainer, as a magician. I can’t wait for his take on the King in Elvis. I have watched and studied that trailer so much that my senses are starving for more.”