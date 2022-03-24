The first season of the British comedy Starstruck was one of last year’s hidden gems. Starring creator and co-writer Rose Matafeo, the show is a subversive spin on Notting Hill, in which Jessie (Matafeo), a twentysomething New Zealander, develops an instant connection with movie star Tom Kapoor (Nikesh Patel) after a one-night stand. A normie and a celebrity finding romance is usually the stuff of fanfics, but damn if Starstruck doesn’t turn its dreamy love story into a genuinely believable, amusing romp.

Starstruck’s unlikely central couple is a breath of fresh air. Jessie is a messy, relatable protagonist with a knack for self-sabotage. Tom’s fame doesn’t make his struggle to find a purpose any easier. They’re naturally drawn to each other’s strong presence and are teeming with sexual chemistry and charming banter (the absolute essentials needed for any rom-com to succeed). Matafeo and Patel light up the screen, but their characters clash over miscommunications and find excuses to stay apart, other staples of the genre.

After letting the obvious attraction simmer for at least a year, Jessie makes an important decision in the season one finale. Instead of moving back to New Zealand, she stays in London to be with Tom. Season two picks up exactly where they left off, giddily kissing o n the bus after Jessie didn’t get off at the airport. Her last-minute call forces them to grow up and gradually evolve their relationship status. It leads to six utterly enamoring, if sometimes repetitive, episodes.

Starstruck Season 2 Created by Rose Matafeo Starring Rose Matafeo, Nikesh Patel, Emma Sidi, Minnie Driver, Sindhu Vee, Russell Tovey, Al Roberts, Jon Pointing, Joe Barnes, Lola-Rose Maxwell, Abraham Popoola, Parth Thakerar, Ambreen Razia Premieres March 24 on HBO Max Format Half-hour comedy

At first, Jessie understandably freaks out over missing an expensive flight that her parents paid for. So the duo flits around the subject, spending time at arcades and getting caricatures painted of them instead. Jessie wants to live in a trouble-free bubble and ignore the reality waiting for her back home, but that’s not an ideal plan. It just masks the actual conundrum—that is, what the hell happens after the grand gesture? Starstruck explores a possible answer, depicting two people who are not ready for a relationship finding themselves in one.

Tom is a surprisingly patient partner early on, gently nudging Jessie to break down her sturdy walls. They navigate all the awkward conversations and first stages of coupledom, from introducing family members to intense game night fights. The show finds a lightning-in-a-bottle level of cutesy magic, somewhat similar to Fleabag’s second season. It’s not as poignant, but it doesn’t have to be. Starstruck works because it’s a pleasant, oddball setup that’s high on whimsy and comedy.

All the initial excitement doesn’t mean Tom and Jessie have escaped their problems. Tom’s acting career still takes him away from London for days or weeks at a time. A new gig has him dealing with a difficult director, played by Russell Tovey, and his persistent agent Cath (Minnie Driver) still doesn’t approve of his new girlfriend. (Look out for a hilarious confrontation between Cath and Jessie in episode three. It’s Matafeo and Driver’s first and only scene together, and it’s comically perfect).

Starstruck peels back on Tom’s family in season two, introducing his brother Vinay (Parth Thakerar) and his parents during a Christmas episode. It’s great to get a glimpse into the Kapoor clan dynamic. They barely care that Tom’s a famous person; he’s still relegated to fixing his dad’s speakers when he’s home. It helps make sense of Tom’s approach to Jessie, who also oddly isn’t starstruck (yes, yes, it’s a purposeful nod to the title). Her authenticity allows him to be real. It’s also why he gels with her friends quickly, even if Jessie doesn’t always feel as comfortable in his glamorous world.

The bigger source of tension this time isn’t his profession, though. It’s the return of Jessie’s douchebag ex, Ben (Edward Easton), wh o inadvertently forces Jessie to make chaotic decisions that could shut down any potential future with Tom. Jessie is a fascinating character study on the fear of commitment, and the fear to live up to another person’s expectations. To Mafateo’s credit, even when her onscreen persona is in full-on jeopardizing mode, she makes Jessie’s choices feel somewhat earned. The actor is effortlessly funny but also pulls off some grounded, dramatic moments, including a sharp, pregnancy-related cold open halfway through (don’t worry, this is not a spoiler!).

For his part, Patel flexes his romantic hero muscles so smoothly, mastering the “look of love” gaze that comes with the role. (Seriously, get ready to swoon.) Starstruck’s lead pair is endlessly endearing and watchable, even when the show recycles some of their core issues by the end of the season. Thankfully, the repetition doesn’t hinder the show too much. It’s still a goldmine in terms of a lighthearted rom-com, exactly the kind of brief, joyful escape we need. No wonder the three hours (or six, if you count season one) fly by like a breeze.